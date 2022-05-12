UrduPoint.com

Excise, Taxation Officials Given 15-day Deadline For Revenue Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Excise, taxation officials given 15-day deadline for revenue recovery

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the department to meet the set target of revenue within 15 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the department to meet the set target of revenue within 15 days.

Chairing a meeting of the excise and taxation department to review performance of all regional excise and taxation offices, he directed that set targets should be achieved in all cases and performance of excise officers would be reviewed on expiry of the deadline.

He directed the regional directors to pay field surprise visits and facilitate people by taking prompt action on public grievances.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman instructed all excise and taxation officers to improve revenue recovery.

He said no leniency would be shown towards negligent officials and sought a report in this regard.

He also directed for working out a joint plan with all line departments to further improve performance and tackle issues pertaining to vehicle Registration and property tax issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling in Russia's Belgorod Region Kil ..

Ukrainian Shelling in Russia's Belgorod Region Kills 1, Injures 7 - Governor

2 minutes ago
 Increased taxation on tobacco products can improve ..

Increased taxation on tobacco products can improve Pakistan's struggling economy ..

2 minutes ago
 IEA Believes Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut ..

IEA Believes Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 223% in April - R ..

2 minutes ago
 16 POs arrested in sargodha

16 POs arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd ..

Global Oil Output Saw Monthly Drop of 710,000 Bpd to 98.1Mln Bpr in April - IEA ..

5 minutes ago
 Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue ..

Aslam Bhootani for addressing power outages issue in Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.