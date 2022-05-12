Excise, taxation officials given 15-day deadline for revenue recovery

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the department to meet the set target of revenue within 15 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Thursday directed the officials concerned of the department to meet the set target of revenue within 15 days.

Chairing a meeting of the excise and taxation department to review performance of all regional excise and taxation offices, he directed that set targets should be achieved in all cases and performance of excise officers would be reviewed on expiry of the deadline.

He directed the regional directors to pay field surprise visits and facilitate people by taking prompt action on public grievances.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman instructed all excise and taxation officers to improve revenue recovery.

He said no leniency would be shown towards negligent officials and sought a report in this regard.

He also directed for working out a joint plan with all line departments to further improve performance and tackle issues pertaining to vehicle Registration and property tax issues.