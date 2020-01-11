Excise & Taxation to sign contract with PTCL for clearing number-plates backlog

The Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department will sign a contract with a subsidiary of the PTCL for clearing backlog of number-plates of vehicles and motorbikes besides issuance of smart cards soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):The Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department will sign a contract with a subsidiary of the PTCL for clearing backlog of number-plates of vehicles and motorbikes besides issuance of smart cards soon.

Director Excise Abdullah Khan told APP here on Friday that about 150,000 number-plates and 52,000 smart cards had been pending. He said that backlog of smart cards would be cleared by the next month while number-plates would also be delivered to customers soon.

He said that the previous contract was cancelled because of inordinate delay on the part of the contractor which was the main hurdle in issuance of number-plates and smart cards.

It is worth mentioning that the number-plates had been pending with the department since October 2018.

To a question, the director replied that five teams have been constituted for checking of non-registered vehicles or those short of tokens.

Abdullah Kahn said that each team was given a target of up to 100 challans of non-registered and other vehicles by installing temporary pickets on every Monday in different areas of the city, adding that two teams of motor branch were also checking vehicles on daily basis.

Replying to another question, the Director Excise said that notices had been served on 21 inspectors for not meeting the targets of property tax across Multan division.

He said that the department was striving to achieve the set targets and all possible steps were being taken in this regard.