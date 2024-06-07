Excise Team Nabs Drug Peddler
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A team of Excise and Narcotics Control Department Malir claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in a successful operation in Kohi Goth here on Friday.
The team arrested an alleged drug dealer Hamza and recovered heroin and ice from his possession, a spokesman for the Excise Department claimed. Another accused escaped from the scene.
A case was registered and an investigation started, he added.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin to set up 24/7 control room for cleanliness during Eid59 seconds ago
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for setting up 24/7 control room during Eid1 minute ago
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid1 minute ago
-
PPP asks KP CM to tender apology for derogatory remarks1 minute ago
-
NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education11 minutes ago
-
Encounter: accused wounded by firing of own accomplice11 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms vital for sustainable progress, says Dr Khaqan Najeeb11 minutes ago
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held21 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor21 minutes ago
-
DIG held open court, resolves public complaints21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors21 minutes ago