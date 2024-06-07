Excise team nabs drug peddler

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A team of Excise and Narcotics Control Department Malir claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in a successful operation in Kohi Goth here on Friday.

The team arrested an alleged drug dealer Hamza and recovered heroin and ice from his possession, a spokesman for the Excise Department claimed. Another accused escaped from the scene.

A case was registered and an investigation started, he added.