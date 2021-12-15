UrduPoint.com

Excise Team Seized Two Kg Heroin, One Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

Excise team seized two kg heroin, one arrested

The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday in a successful intelligence based operation arrested a drug trafficker with 2 kg heroin and 1.2 Kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday in a successful intelligence based operation arrested a drug trafficker with 2 kg heroin and 1.2 Kg hashish.

According to details, the Excise Intelligence team under the supervision of Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Muhammad Riaz and SHO Police Station Peshawar Region Waheed Khan recovered narcotics from a Auto Rickshaw on GT Road near Chamkani police station and arrested alleged smuggler resident of Jahangira Swabi on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Excise Peshawar Region Police Station and further investigation started.

Director General of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam, appreciated the action against drug mafia and directed officials to further expedite operations against anti- social elements.

