Excise team unearths distillery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A team of local Excise department unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug dealer during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

According to official source, a five-member team of the said department including Inspectors Malik Hassan, Ghulam Murtaza, Sub Inspector Rehan Jatt, Constables Rao Noman,Bilal Khan and Shujat khan led by its In-charge Narcotics Control, Malik Naeem raided at mini factory preparing liquor at Dunyapur road.

The team seized 180 litres liquor made locally before arrested the owner identified as Shan Maseeh.

A large number of empty bottles, fake labels and other material were also taken into custody.

Incharge NC, Malik Naeem said illicit liquor used to be sold in Multan and suburban areas. He said drug dealers were enemies of the country and they would not be spared under any circumstances.