UrduPoint.com

Excise Team Unearths Distillery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Excise team unearths distillery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A team of local Excise department unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug dealer during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

According to official source, a five-member team of the said department including Inspectors Malik Hassan, Ghulam Murtaza, Sub Inspector Rehan Jatt, Constables Rao Noman,Bilal Khan and Shujat khan led by its In-charge Narcotics Control, Malik Naeem raided at mini factory preparing liquor at Dunyapur road.

The team seized 180 litres liquor made locally before arrested the owner identified as Shan Maseeh.

A large number of empty bottles, fake labels and other material were also taken into custody.

Incharge NC, Malik Naeem said illicit liquor used to be sold in Multan and suburban areas. He said drug dealers were enemies of the country and they would not be spared under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Multan Road Bilal Khan Mini

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

2 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

10 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

10 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.