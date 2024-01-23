Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has constituted teams to stop the smuggling of narcotics in educational institutions of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has constituted teams to stop the smuggling of narcotics in educational institutions of the province.

Teams have been constituted following directives of the provincial apex committee regarding clearing educational institutions of the KP from drugs.

Meantime, the excise intelligence wing has nabbed a drug peddler from Palosai Gate of Peshawar University. The excise team has recovered 2000 gram and 1015 gram of Ice drug from the peddler, identified as Basit of district Khyber.