Open Menu

Excise Teams Constituted To Clear Educational Institutions Of Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has constituted teams to stop the smuggling of narcotics in educational institutions of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has constituted teams to stop the smuggling of narcotics in educational institutions of the province.

Teams have been constituted following directives of the provincial apex committee regarding clearing educational institutions of the KP from drugs.

Meantime, the excise intelligence wing has nabbed a drug peddler from Palosai Gate of Peshawar University. The excise team has recovered 2000 gram and 1015 gram of Ice drug from the peddler, identified as Basit of district Khyber.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs From

Recent Stories

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir

26 seconds ago
 District administration provides rosthetic limbs t ..

District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities

27 seconds ago
 HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft c ..

HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges

31 seconds ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental d ..

FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..

4 minutes ago
 Police organize training workshops for election se ..

Police organize training workshops for election security

6 minutes ago
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple ..

Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..

6 minutes ago
 Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

6 minutes ago
 Distillery unearthed, two suspects held

Distillery unearthed, two suspects held

6 minutes ago
 Man robbed of cash in Attock

Man robbed of cash in Attock

3 minutes ago
 FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights ..

FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women

3 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th roun ..

Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tour ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan