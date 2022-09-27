Excise teams remove non-pattern number plates from 77 vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The teams of Islamabad Excise and Taxation department on Tuesday removed non-pattern number plates from around 77 vehicles and tinted glasses from 29 at various locations across the city.

The department in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a vigorous campaign against use of non-pattern number plates and tinted glasses vehicles by motorist.

Multiple pickets were erected under the supervision of excise and taxation officers at Zero Point, G8, Muree Road and in front of the excise office to take actions against the violators.

The director excise and taxation Bilal Azam urged the citizens to follow rules and display number plates issued from excise and taxation office.

He appealed the motorists to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has directed to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.