Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Rose & Jasmine Garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In a move to streamline services and bring them closer to the community, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday initiated an exclusive drive set to revitalize the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot l from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be on site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

This unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. Imagine obtaining your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location.

The Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

He said that whether you're a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience.

The citizens are urged not to miss this opportunity to simplify bureaucratic processes and get everything done at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today.