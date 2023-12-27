Open Menu

Excise To Facilitate Citizens For Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax At Rose & Jasmine Garden

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Rose & Jasmine Garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In a move to streamline services and bring them closer to the community, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday initiated an exclusive drive set to revitalize the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot l from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be on site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

This unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. Imagine obtaining your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location.

The Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

He said that whether you're a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience.

The citizens are urged not to miss this opportunity to simplify bureaucratic processes and get everything done at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle SITE Event All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

24 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

5 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

14 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

14 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

14 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

14 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

14 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

14 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

14 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan