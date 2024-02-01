Excise To Facilitate Citizens For Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax At Trail-3
Published February 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In a move to streamline essential civic services and bring them closer to the community, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday initiated an exclusive drive to facilitate citizens at Trail-3 parking lot from 3 to 5 pm.
The excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.
He said that, this unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. The citizens are encouraged to avail the opportunity to obtaining your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location, he added.
He further emphasized that the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.
He said that whether you're a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience to the masses.
The citizens are urged not to miss this opportunity to simplify bureaucratic processes and get everything done at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today.
