Open Menu

Excise To Facilitate Citizens For Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax At Trail-3

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In a move to streamline essential civic services and bring them closer to the community, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday initiated an exclusive drive to facilitate citizens at Trail-3 parking lot from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said that, this unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service. The citizens are encouraged to avail the opportunity to obtaining your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location, he added.

He further emphasized that the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

He said that whether you're a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience to the masses.

The citizens are urged not to miss this opportunity to simplify bureaucratic processes and get everything done at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle Event All From

Recent Stories

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

38 minutes ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

4 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

13 hours ago
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

13 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

13 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

13 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

14 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan