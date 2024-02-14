Excise To Facilitate Citizens For Vehicle Registration Under ICT Doorstep Initiative
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) In a move to streamline services and bring them closer to the community, the Excise department on Wednesday is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access to various essential services at Rose and Jasmine Garden under the ICT doorstep initiative.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the excise staff would be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.
This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: domicile certificate, birth certificate, power of attorney, international driving permit, fuel permit (domestic/commercial), and Motor vehicle registration.
The citizens are urged not to miss this opportunity to simplify bureaucratic processes and get everything done at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today.
