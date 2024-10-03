Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of the Federal Capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access to various essential services at Trail 3 on Thursday under the ICT doorstep initiative.

According to the spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the service aimed to streamline essential civic services and bring them closer to the community, and the excise team will be stationed at Trail-3 parking

lot from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be on-site, offering a hassle-free experience for vehicle owners seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing.

This unprecedented initiative not only caters to vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service.

The citizens are encouraged to avail the opportunity to obtaining your Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), or Motor Vehicle Registration, all at one convenient location.

The spokesman emphasized that the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will be present, providing a seamless and efficient solution for various administrative needs.

Whether you are a vehicle owner looking to sort out your paperwork or in need of essential documents, this event promises efficiency with a touch of convenience to the masses.