Excise to form ANF like force for drugs control actions: DG Excise

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Director Excise and Narcotics Control Multan Abdullah Khan on Sunday said that the excise department was going to form a force just like Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for comprehensive action against drugs.

Addressing a ceremony, he said that the responsibility of narcotics was given to the excise department after 18th amendment but the department was facing issues due to incomplete legislation.

He said that the government has been informed that the excise department has no specific police station and weapons and requested for needy action to resolve the issues.

He said that after a specific police station for excise and narcotics control, there would be no need to visit police stations of Punjab police as all the legal matters would be dealt with the excise department.

The DG maintained that the latest bio-metric system has been initiated in the department to resolve the issues of vehicle transfers.

He said that demand for extension in the date of biometric of vehicles by the showroom dealers, a summary was sent to the Punjab government on which the government has announced the relief of two months for biometric.

To a question, he said that security features have been added in the new number plates which would help control vehicle theft cases.

He said that the department was issuing smart cards within 14 days while the documents of vehicles were being returned to owners under the new universal system.

Abdullah Khan maintained that the department has a special system through which any citizen could know within no time that how many vehicles have been registered against his name.