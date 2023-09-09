Excise to launch crackdown against property tax defaulters

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department is going to launch a crackdown against property tax defaulters for recovery of arrears and pending dues from next month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department is going to launch a crackdown against property tax defaulters for recovery of arrears and pending dues from next month of October.

Excise and taxation officer (ETO) Khalid Hussain Qasoori said that arrest warrants, sale and confiscation of property will also be issued to recover the pending dues.

He urged the defaulters to pay their arrears, and dues as soon as possible to avoid any inconvenience.

ETO said that the Punjab government's 10 per cent rebate offer over the submission of property taxes through E-pay was completed on September 30.

He urged the traders and citizens to avail of the rebate offer and get their property taxes submitted by September 30.

He said that property challans have been issued to 150,000 taxpayers by the department.

He said that 85 per cent of property tax funds were spent on the development projects of the city.

Mr Qasoori said that the survey was being conducted to bring new taxpayers into the tax net.

It's worth mentioning here that Director Excise and Taxation Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali has issued orders for recovery of 60 per cent of the total target by the end of the current month.