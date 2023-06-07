Excise warns of action against unregistered electric scooters

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has issued a stern warning, urging owners of unregistered electric scooters to promptly register their vehicles to avoid potential legal consequences.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Director E&T Bilal Azam said that a concerning trend had emerged in Islamabad as an increasing number of electric motor scooters were being observed on the roads without proper registration.

Highlighting the potential risks posed by unregistered electric scooties, he emphasized that their presence on the roads could compromise users' safety and security, impede efficient traffic management, and pose significant challenges in the event of a road accident.

He said that registration fees and annual token taxes for electric scooters were completely free. "Owners should take advantage of this opportunity and complete the registration process without delay."The director warned that failure to register electric scooters can lead to legal consequences, including fines and impoundment of the vehicle.