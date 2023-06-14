Excise&Taxation dept collects Rs.17.5 million taxes during campaign

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes amounting to Rs.17.5 million during road checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected taxes amounting to Rs.17.5 million during road checking campaign for collection of outstanding taxes.

The Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, that road checking campaign was started on June 5, 2023 to collect outstanding tax from defaulting vehicle owners and it would continue for two more days.

He informed that a total of 19,039 vehicles were checked across the province till the ninth day of the road checking campaign.

As per details, 3901 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 5614 in Hyderabad, 2236 in Sukkur, 2311 in Larkana, 1749 in Mirpur Khas and 3228 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, 1048 vehicles were seized and documents of 1477 vehicles were confiscated, he added.

The provincial minister requested the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to submit their taxes at the earliest.