Open Menu

Exciting Election Contests Expected In Sindh, NA-216 Constituency Of Matiari Included

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Exciting Election Contests Expected in Sindh, NA-216 Constituency of Matiari Included

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Tough and interesting contests are expected in different Constituencies during the general elections in Sindh.

A noteworthy competition is anticipated in the National Assembly constituency NA-216 in Matiari, where a face-off is expected between Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman of the PPP and Bashir Memon, the President of the PML (N) Sindh.

According to details, 320 polling stations have been established for Matiari's constituency NA-216 and two provincial constituencies PS-56 and PS-57. Out of these, 80 polling stations have been categorized as highly sensitive, while 156 are sensitive and 86 are normal. The total population of the district is 849,383 individuals, while the total number of registered voters in the district is 417,629, including 221,177 male voters and 196,452 female voters.

In the NA-216, an interesting contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman and PML (N) Sindh President Bashir Memon. Meanwhile, in the provincial constituency PS-56 of Hala-Saeedabad, a competition is set between former provincial minister Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman and Naseer Memon, and in PS-57, PPP's Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman and GDA's Syed Jalal Shah Jamot are in the field.

As many as 3967 government employees including 320 presiding officers will perform their duties on polling day in Matiari district. Fool-proof security arrangements have been made in the district by SSP Matiari Asghar Shah, while Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers besides 2366 police personnel and officers have been deployed across the district, including lady police and volunteers from other departments.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Army Rangers Police Male Matiari Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-216 PS-56 PS-57

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

3 hours ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

4 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

4 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

8 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

18 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

18 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

18 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

18 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

18 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan