Exciting Election Contests Expected In Sindh, NA-216 Constituency Of Matiari Included
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Tough and interesting contests are expected in different Constituencies during the general elections in Sindh.
A noteworthy competition is anticipated in the National Assembly constituency NA-216 in Matiari, where a face-off is expected between Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman of the PPP and Bashir Memon, the President of the PML (N) Sindh.
According to details, 320 polling stations have been established for Matiari's constituency NA-216 and two provincial constituencies PS-56 and PS-57. Out of these, 80 polling stations have been categorized as highly sensitive, while 156 are sensitive and 86 are normal. The total population of the district is 849,383 individuals, while the total number of registered voters in the district is 417,629, including 221,177 male voters and 196,452 female voters.
In the NA-216, an interesting contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman and PML (N) Sindh President Bashir Memon. Meanwhile, in the provincial constituency PS-56 of Hala-Saeedabad, a competition is set between former provincial minister Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman and Naseer Memon, and in PS-57, PPP's Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman and GDA's Syed Jalal Shah Jamot are in the field.
As many as 3967 government employees including 320 presiding officers will perform their duties on polling day in Matiari district. Fool-proof security arrangements have been made in the district by SSP Matiari Asghar Shah, while Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers besides 2366 police personnel and officers have been deployed across the district, including lady police and volunteers from other departments.
