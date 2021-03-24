ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The 'Discover Pakistan', a private company, has launched an exclusive tourism Television (tv) channel to project the beauty of Pakistan at international level in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, who has been a strong proponent of unlocking the sector's untapped potential through inclusive initiatives.

The company announced the High Definition (HD) TV's launch on its social media pages amid an appeal to the local cable operators for broadcasting the channel.

"From insurmountable mountain ranges to the lush green valleys, from breathtaking lakes to the utmost beauty of mother nature, Discover Pakistan would encapsulate each and every wonder of the country," said a post on the company's official Facebook page.

It said the initiative was meant to provide full coverage to tourism related events and developments in the mainstream media as per the prime minister's vision. A morning show would also be aired to project the country's real image.