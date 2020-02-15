Execution of Accelerated Action Plan in Tharparkar reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh government will take special measures under Accelerated Action Plan for reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition to ameliorate conditions and nutritional status of mother and child.

Project Coordinator Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) Kashif Siddiqui informed a meeting held here Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in chair to deliberate upon relevant details and execution of the project in South-Eastern desert district of the province..

The project would target stunted children and women particularly expecting ones in uncovered areas of the district, he stated adding the intervention was aimed at ameliorating health and nutritional conditions of mother and child.

Execution of the project involves provincial departments of Health, Livestock, Agriculture, education, Local government, and PPHI and social sector organization working in Nutrition sector.

The deputy commissioner stressed upon district heads of all relevant departments to play a proactive role in success of the project.