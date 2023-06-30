Open Menu

Execution Of Economic Revival Plan, Sacrifice By Elite Inevitable To Say Goodbye To IMF: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said dedicated efforts by all the state institutions to execute the Economic Revival Plan and sacrifice by the elite class were inevitable to ensure that the latest IMF programme signed by the government was the last one.

"(With the signing of stand-by agreement) The risk of Pakistan's default has been averted… This is not a moment of pride but a moment of thought as nations never progress on the basis of loans…This is not a way to live a life," the prime minister told the media in a press conference.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, he said the situation necessitated the sacrifice by the elite class, not the common man who had already lost the purchasing power.

"The people should pray that this is the last IMF loan and Pakistan will not have to go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again," he said after he witnessed the signing of the $3 billion stand-by agreement with the Fund.

Citing the success of Turkey and a neighboring country to get rid of the IMF loans, the prime minister said Pakistan was rich with immense resources, and the potential to progress and overcome economic challenges.

He told the newsmen that the government had recently unveiled an Economic Revival Plan to get rid of loans and stabilize the economy through a "comprehensive" programme of enhancing investment in agriculture, mining and information technology, and boosting exports.

Mentioning the unnecessary impediments in the exploration of Chiniot ore and Reko Diq, the prime minister said the Economic Revival Plan would help bring in investment from the Gulf states to make Pakistan progress.

He said formulated by the Federal Government in collaboration with the Chief of Army Staff and provincial governments, the Plan was envisaged to provide around four million jobs.

