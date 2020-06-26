UrduPoint.com
Executive Can't Be Stopped From Fixing Fuel Crisis Responsible: Islamabad High Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:44 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition against formation of fuel crisis management committee and maintained that the executive could not be stopped from taking actions against oil crisis responsible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition against formation of fuel crisis management committee and maintained that the executive could not be stopped from taking actions against oil crisis responsible.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the judgment which was reserved on last hearing after concluding arguments from both sides at large.

The order stated that the inquiry into the matter was not affecting the basic rights of petitioners. The court, however, restricted the respondents from giving unnecessary statements and stated that the oil companies had a key role to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to the public.

The court said that fuel holders and black marketers could not be ignored in fuel crisis scandal. It further said that the court would express tolerance and would not interfere into the powers of executive.

The court hoped that a transparent inquiry into the matter would be ensured without harassing the oil companies. The court directed the oil companies to also cooperated with the inquiry committee so that the probe could reach to a conclusion.

