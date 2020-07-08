Executive committee of PFG discusses to enhance trade

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Executive Committee of Pakistan- Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) here on Wednesday discussed to enhance trade and commerce and liberalizing visa regimes for Afghans.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting, said a news release.

The meeting was inter alia attended by Ministers of Defence and Maritime Affairs, Advisors & Special Assistants to the Prime Minister on Interior and Establishment, Parliamentarians, Pakistan's Special Envoy to Afghanistan and relevant Federal Secretaries.

It was observed with concern that the bilateral trade had drastically come down to under US $ 1 billion from its one-time peak of US$ 5 billion.

Ways and means were discussed to effectively address the involved factors. Liberalizing visa regime was also discussed in detail.

The speaker said that efforts should be made to rationalize the visa regime in keeping with the historic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan without compromising the important security considerations.

In the end, the speaker inter-alia established 8 task forces on short and long term issues on bilateral trade, transit trade, visa issues and refugees.

The task forces were given 15 days to submit their reports on resolution of issues. It was decided that the Executive Committee would meet frequently and regularly to ensure effective follow up of its directives. Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship group was first established in the National Assembly of Pakistan on 24th March 2005. Since then, the group has remained active in terms of parliamentary interactions, cooperation on parliamentary businesses and maintenance of parliamentary oversight of the bilateral relations between the two countries.