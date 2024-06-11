- Home
Executive Development Committee Of GB Council Approves PC-1 Of GB Secretariat Office Building
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Executive Development Committee of Gilgit Baltistan Council on Tuesday approved the PC-1 of Gilgit Baltistan Secretariat Office Building, Islamabad. The overall cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1.827 billion.
The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of Executive Development Committee Gilgit Baltistan Council held in chair of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam here at Ministry, said a press release issued here.
The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Waseeem Ajmal Chaudhry, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza, Accountant General Gilgit Baltistan, Joint Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Council Sudheer Khan Khattak and other senior officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam has issued instructions that the project should be executed immediately and added that this project would be purely an asset of Gilgit Baltistan government.
Earlier, the consultant of the project and senior officials briefed the meeting regarding the PC-1 of the project.
