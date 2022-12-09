Executive Engineer Civil Arif Rasool suspended for 120 days over corruption charges

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has suspended Executive Engineer (Civil) Bahawalpur Arif Rasool over charges of corruption here on Friday.

According to the details, charges of corruption and indiscipline were proved against Arif Rasool who was presently serving as Executive Engineer Civil in Central Civil Division in Bahawalpur. He has been placed under suspension for 120 days with immediate effect.