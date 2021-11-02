Executive Engineer Irrigation notifies closure of canals

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Due to acute shortage of canal water in Nasrat Canal, the different outlet canals of Padidan, Daur, Nawabshah-1, Nawabshah-2 and Shahpur sub division would remain closed to November 13, 2021.

This was announced by the Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat Division. The announcement said that Padidan Sub Division Outlet canals including Chaheen Minor, Chheho Minor, Titri Minor while in Nawabshah-2, Right Jarri Minor, Left Jarri Minor and Shinar Minor would remain closed till November 7, 2021.

According to announcement outlet canals of Daur Sub-Division including New Daur, Fareedabad Minor while outlet canals of Nawabshah-1 Sub Division including Chhan Baboo Distry, Nawaz Dahri Minor, Sardarabad and Jam Laghaari Minor would remain closed till November 9, 2021.

Apart from this outlet canals of Sub-ivision Shahpur including Suhelo, Dewanabad, Wisro Minor, Chhan Bandhani, Shah Hussain, Gupchani Minor and Jam Sahib Distry would remain closed from November 6, 2021 till November 13, 2021.