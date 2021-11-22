UrduPoint.com

Executive Engineer Irrigation Notifies Closure Of Canals

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:14 PM

Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that due to shortage of canal water in Nusrat Branch, the outlet canals of Padidan, Nawabshah-1, Nawabshah-2 and Shahpur Subdivision would remain close from November 22 to November 29, 2021.

Announcement said that in Padidan Subdivision the Titri Minor and Chhinri Minor while canals of Nawabshah Subdivision-2 including Bhit Maroo Distri and Dobji Minor would remain closed from Nov 22 to Nov 28, 2021.

According to the announcement the canals of Nawabshah Subdivision including Dhoro Naro Minor, Khaiaroon Minor and Dos Gajra Branch to RD-0 tail would remain closed from Nov 23 to Nov 29, 2021. Apart from this, canals of SHahpur Subdivision including Suhailo Minor, Jam Sahib Distri, Bhit Maroo Pipe2, Chhan Bandhani, Shah Hussain Minor, Gupchani Minor and Obahi Chhan would remain closed from Nov 22 to Nov 28, 2021.

