Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals

The Executive Engineer of Dad Division has issued a public notice stating that due to water shortages in the Indus River and Rohri Canal, various canals under Dad Division will remain closed until April 15 under the rotational water distribution system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Executive Engineer of Dad Division has issued a public notice stating that due to water shortages in the Indus River and Rohri Canal, various canals under Dad Division will remain closed until April 15 under the rotational water distribution system.

According to the announcement the Canals from Group-1 including Waryam Minor, Jan Muhammad Minor, Jamal Shah Distry, Shehbaz Minor, Batho Minor, Pubjo Minor, Kadhar Distry, Rahib Shah Distry, and Chanesar Minor will remain open from April 7 to April 15 until 6:00 AM.

The Canals from Group-2 including Malwah Distry, Khakat Minor, Talhi Minor, Krakeem Minor, Manhro Minor, Mir Rukun Minor, Sun Minor, Sakrand Distry, and Chhoti Rain Minor will remain closed from April 7 to April 15 until 6:00 AM. The department has advised farmers and local communities to take note of the schedule and plan their irrigation accordingly.