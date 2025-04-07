Open Menu

Executive Engineer Irrigation Notifies Closure Of Canals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals

The Executive Engineer of Dad Division has issued a public notice stating that due to water shortages in the Indus River and Rohri Canal, various canals under Dad Division will remain closed until April 15 under the rotational water distribution system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Executive Engineer of Dad Division has issued a public notice stating that due to water shortages in the Indus River and Rohri Canal, various canals under Dad Division will remain closed until April 15 under the rotational water distribution system.

According to the announcement the Canals from Group-1 including Waryam Minor, Jan Muhammad Minor, Jamal Shah Distry, Shehbaz Minor, Batho Minor, Pubjo Minor, Kadhar Distry, Rahib Shah Distry, and Chanesar Minor will remain open from April 7 to April 15 until 6:00 AM.

The Canals from Group-2 including Malwah Distry, Khakat Minor, Talhi Minor, Krakeem Minor, Manhro Minor, Mir Rukun Minor, Sun Minor, Sakrand Distry, and Chhoti Rain Minor will remain closed from April 7 to April 15 until 6:00 AM. The department has advised farmers and local communities to take note of the schedule and plan their irrigation accordingly.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

16 minutes ago
 3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

5 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

31 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

5 minutes ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

5 minutes ago
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

46 minutes ago
 High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves ..

High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured

5 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

46 minutes ago
 Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarit ..

Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regu ..

PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court p ..

3 minutes ago
 CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, ..

CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan