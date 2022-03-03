Islamabad ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 )Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI)and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA)Malik Talat Suhail while appreciating the third Tax Amnesty Scheme and Industrial Incentive Package 2022 by the Government, said that the hard work of FPCCI leadership has paid off.

And finally the government announced an incentive package for the development of industry in the country which is need of the time. Of course, industrial development in the country will increase.

He said the government's development package for the real estate sector was not going to yield the significant results that would now come from the Industrial Promotion Package 2022 and the five per cent tax amnesty for industry and would increase employment.

Malik Sohail said that under the package, rehabilitation of sick industrial units would be practically possible and sick industry would be able to play its role in the development of the country by reviving it.

It is a realistic decision for new industries to start production by June 30, 2024, and foreign Pakistanis will have to make useful of the package. Under the present package, the textile sector in Pakistan will be further enhanced, for which the announced Cotton authority needs to be put into practice to increase the production of raw cotton resources and especially textile raw materials, ie cotton.

Real industrial development is only possible by increasing the production of raw materials. Malik Sohail said that FPCCI would continue to play its nationally responsible role under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar and was constantly striving for the promotion of trade and industry in the country.