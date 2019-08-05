UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Executive Secretary Of UNCCD Admires Malik Amin Aslam For Billion Tree Tsunami

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:26 PM

Executive Secretary of UNCCD admires Malik Amin Aslam for Billion Tree Tsunami

United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw has admired Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, for successfully planting a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw has admired Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, for successfully planting a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He expressed these views at Kabuqi Desert Forum held in China last month, said a press release issued here.

Terming the success story of KP fantastic, Thiaw said, "The best investment we can make in the world today is to combat desertification, combat climate change and to reduce biodiversity loss. But at the same time build local and rural economy, create job opportunities, promote renewable energy. Land restoration is essential because 98 percent of the food comes from land.

It is critical that we understand links between land degradation and poverty alleviation".

Executive Secretary later in his tweet termed Pakistan's presentation as "impressive" one and hoped to work together in partnering with Pakistan.

Kabuqi Desert Forum was held last month in China in order to showcase efforts of Chinese government to restore Kabuqi Desert in to green forests. Since 1988, about a third of the desert, which is more than 6000 square kilometers, has been transformed into forests.

Ibrahim Thiaw is the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Combating Desertification. UNCCD works to mitigate the effects of drought through national action programs that incorporate long term strategies supported by international cooperation and partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations China Drought Job Same From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

China foreign service trade up 2.6 pct in H1

2 minutes ago

Students stage protest against Dera board

2 minutes ago

PTI govt successfully alleviating rural poverty: l ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs for accelerated ..

2 minutes ago

Police conduct search operation in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.