Exemplary arrangements for Muharram made in South Punjab: Addl Chief Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar said that exemplary arrangements have been made across South Punjab during Muharram-Ul-Haraam to maintain peace.

During his visit to different areas of the city along with South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan for inspection of arrangements here on Wednesday, the additional chief secretary said that law and order situation remained peaceful across the South Punjab due to comprehensive arrangements by the government.

He lauded the cooperation of Ulemas and civil society members for ensuring peace during Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, the AIGP said that zero tolerance policy was being applied on peace across the South Punjab. He said the person involved in spreading hate during Muharram would be dealt with iron hands. He also appreciated police and other security departments for maintaining peace and said that special security arrangements have been made at sensitive places to avoid any untoward incident.