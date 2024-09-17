Open Menu

Exemplary Arrangements Made On Eid Milad: Azma

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government made elaborate and exemplary arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a most befitting manner across the province.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari while talking to the media during her visit to the route of Milad procession at Clock Tower Chowk, here on Tuesday.

She said that Eid Milad was an important religious festivity and the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to main law and order across the province in addition to providing foolproof security to the Milad processions and mahafil.

She said that Milad committees had also made elaborate arrangements for Milad processions which was their appreciable step as it helped in foiling nefarious designs of the miscreants. She said that the government had also announced arrangements for Mahafil-e-Milad and Seerat conferences at official level. In this connection, necessary directions were also issued to the quarters concerned.

She also appreciated the role of religious leaders in maintaining law & order on the occasion of Jashan-e-Milad and said that the religious scholars should promote brotherhood and peace in the society for greater national interest.

She said that the government had also reduced fares of public transport from Rs.20 to Rs.70 on the occasion of Eid Milad while a substantial relief was also provided by decreasing rate of oil products.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Zeeshan Rafique also talked to the media persons and said that the government had ensured tight security and administrative arrangements on Eid Milad.

He also appreciated the traffic police who implemented a comprehensive plan for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic and facilitated the road users by providing them alternate routes especially in Milad procession areas.

