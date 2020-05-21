UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exemplary Arrangements To Be Made During Eid :RPO Multan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:03 PM

Exemplary arrangements to be made during Eid :RPO Multan

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan on Thursday said exemplary arrangements would be made regarding security and lockdown during Eid-ul-Fitar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan on Thursday said exemplary arrangements would be made regarding security and lockdown during Eid-ul-Fitar.

In a statment issued here, Waseem Ahmed Khan said that extra police officials would be deployed at markets and sensitive places to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be implemented at any cost in order to protect masses. He said that ban has been imposed on bathing in river and swimming pools adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that police force was fighting against the deadly virus at front line and many officials of the department have also been effected by the pandemic.

He said that preventive measures were being adopted by the department.

Related Topics

Police Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

54 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

US Company to Invest in Construction of Hydroelect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.