Exemplary arrangements to be made during Eid :RPO Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan on Thursday said exemplary arrangements would be made regarding security and lockdown during Eid-ul-Fitar.

In a statment issued here, Waseem Ahmed Khan said that extra police officials would be deployed at markets and sensitive places to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be implemented at any cost in order to protect masses. He said that ban has been imposed on bathing in river and swimming pools adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that police force was fighting against the deadly virus at front line and many officials of the department have also been effected by the pandemic.

He said that preventive measures were being adopted by the department.