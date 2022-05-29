Exemplary arrangements to be made on Pak-West Indies cricket series: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato said that work has been started to make exemplary arrangements during Pakistan-West Indies cricket series going to be started from June 8 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During his visit of Multan Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that the guest team would be given warm welcome and the event would be made colorful.

He directed officers concerned to ensure best security arrangements, parking and route security to avoid any untoward incident.

The DC Muhammad Tahir Wato said that the guest team would be given protocol of state guest. He said that national and international players would reach Multan on June 5 to contest three international matches on June 08, 10 and June 12.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for security of players and the public at stadium.