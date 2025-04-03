Exemplary Cleanliness Ensured During Eid Days: CEO
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waste Management Company, Abdul Razzaq Dogar praised the outstanding cleanliness operation executed during Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring a clean and pleasant environment across the district.
He highlighted that special clean-up operations were carried out at cemeteries, parks, public recreational spots, and marketplaces. Large-scale waste removal was conducted using heavy machinery, transporting garbage to landfill sites for proper disposal.
"To swiftly address cleanliness-related complaints, special squads remained actively engaged in public service throughout the festive days" he added.
He maintained that as per the directives of Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, a special cleanliness monitoring campaign was conducted across all four districts, significantly enhancing the citizens' Eid celebrations.
He claimed that over 4,000 tons of waste were successfully disposed of across the division on the first day of Eid.The CEO further added that the tireless day-and-night efforts of the workers throughout the three days of Eid played a vital role in elevating the festive atmosphere, making the celebrations even more joyous and colorful.
The citizens and business community expressed immense satisfaction with the operation, acknowledging the dedication of the sanitation workers.
