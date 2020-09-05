UrduPoint.com
Exemplary Cleanliness System To Be Introduced In City Of Saints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Exemplary cleanliness system to be introduced in city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that exemplary cleanliness system would be introduced for the citizens of city of Saints.

Javed Akhtar directed MWMC to introduce latest model of cleanliness by selecting model union councils.

He also ordered Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to complete the shortage of machinery and menpower.

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views while presiding over MWMC meeting here on Saturday.

He ordered to strictly follow PPRA rules in purchase of machinery and devise revenue plan to make company financially independent.

Revenue could be earned on large scale by utilizing trash effectively, Commissioner said and added that to bound educational institutions and commercial markets to throw the waste on fixed places.

CEO MWMC Abdul Latif Khan giving briefing to Commissioner said that tendering process start for hiring of staff and machinery.

The waste collection ratio would be increased by selecting new landfill site on daily basis.

Strict action was being taken against those involved in throwing waste and debris on roads by enforcement cell.

APP /sak

