Exemplary law & order situation to be ensured during Muharram: Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday said that exemplary law & order situation would be maintained during Muharram-ul-Haram.

While presiding over meeting regarding Muharram arrangements and talking to media persons here, he said that Punjab government have issued orders for keeping security red alert in Muharram.

He said the people from all walks of life were on one platform regarding peace in the city.

Dr Akhtar Malik said the Punjab Chief Minister has deputed him as focal person regarding Muharram for Multan district. All the Parliamentarians would also remain present at their respective Constituencies during these days.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that all the construction work at Muharram procession routes was being completed.

MEPCO, Sui gas, WASA, MWMC and all other departments were fully alert, Ali Shahzad said and added that the district peace committee members were also in contact with district administration.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth said that 485 mourning processions and 1533 Majalis would be held across the district.

He said the security of all worship places including sensitive sites would be kept red alert.

MPAs Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Wasif Mazhar Raan, Mian Tariq, Sabeen Gul and district peace committee members were present.