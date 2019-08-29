Exemplary peace maintain during Moharram: Abdul Khabeer Azad

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:A delegation of Ittehad bain-ul-muslameen led by prayer leader,Badshahi mosque, Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad called on top officials of district management here circuit house on Thursday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, RPO Waseem Syal,Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad among divisional district and police officers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting,Moulana desired for maintainance exemplary peace during holy days of Moharram.He urged religious scholars to spread the message of peace and broherhood instead of delivering hate speeches.

He expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and said that the nation was united and ready to thwart any foul play of the India.