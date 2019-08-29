UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exemplary Peace Maintain During Moharram: Abdul Khabeer Azad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Exemplary peace maintain during Moharram: Abdul Khabeer Azad

A delegation of Ittehad bain-ul-muslameen led by prayer leader,Badshahi mosque, Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad called on top officials of district management here circuit house on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:A delegation of Ittehad bain-ul-muslameen led by prayer leader,Badshahi mosque, Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad called on top officials of district management here circuit house on Thursday.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, RPO Waseem Syal,Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad among divisional district and police officers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting,Moulana desired for maintainance exemplary peace during holy days of Moharram.He urged religious scholars to spread the message of peace and broherhood instead of delivering hate speeches.

He expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and said that the nation was united and ready to thwart any foul play of the India.

Related Topics

India Police Prayer Mosque Top

Recent Stories

EU to provide additional $55.4 million to Nigeria

6 minutes ago

Russian Designer Finds Way to Get Fighter Helicopt ..

6 minutes ago

Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank ra ..

17 minutes ago

Nine held over gas decanting, selling petrol

6 minutes ago

Steps being taken to ensuring 'ease of doing busin ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Lawmaker Expects Russia, Ukraine to Exch ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.