Exemplary Performance: Rescue 1122 recovers dog safely from deep manhole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 set up example of kindness by recovering a dog safely from deep manhole, at Shamsabad colony, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people called Rescue 1122 and informed about falling down of a dog into a deep manhole. The dog was in immense distress. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the dog safely. The local people hailed compassionate gesture and efforts by the Rescuers.