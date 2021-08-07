UrduPoint.com

Exemplary Performance: Rescue 1122 Recovers Dog Safely From Deep Manhole

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Exemplary Performance: Rescue 1122 recovers dog safely from deep manhole

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 set up example of kindness by recovering a dog safely from deep manhole, at Shamsabad colony, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, local people called Rescue 1122 and informed about falling down of a dog into a deep manhole. The dog was in immense distress. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the dog safely. The local people hailed compassionate gesture and efforts by the Rescuers.

Related Topics

SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

41 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

53 minutes ago
 Dacoits injured by accomplices

Dacoits injured by accomplices

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.