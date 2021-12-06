UrduPoint.com

Exemplary Punishment To Be Awarded To Sialkot Incident Culprits: Shibli Faraz

Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said exemplary punishment would be awarded to the culprits of the Sialkot incident to check recurrence of such incidents in future

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that all stakeholders should sit together to avoid such issues in future.

He said that it is whole society's responsibility to change it-self as the government could not change everything".

Such type of incident defame the country at global level and also becomeharmful for the national economy.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already been divided into different groups for their vested interest and they have no support of masses to hold the long march.

