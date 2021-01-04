UrduPoint.com
Exemplary Punishment To Be Given Those Found Guilty In Islamabad, Mach Incident: Sheikh Rasheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Exemplary punishment to be given those found guilty in Islamabad, Mach incident: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday reassured that those found guilty in the Islamabad and Mach firing incident would be given an exemplary punishment and that the anger of the people over the incident was justified.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the police officials involved in the killing of Usama Nadeem in Islamabad and people involved in Balochistan incident would not be spared and they would be dealt according to the strict law.

He said government's priority is the protection of all its citizens, adding that everyone must be held accountable in the eyes of the law.

Sheikh Rasheed said he had met Usama Nadeem's family and assured them for complete and transparent investigation, and its results would come soon.

Replying to a question, he said the introduction of reforms in police would eliminate the black sheeps in the department.

He said that steps were being taken to modify the behaviour of police personnel so that they could interact with the people in polite and respectful manners.

