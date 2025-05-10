Exemplary Services Ensured For Pilgrims, Zulfiqar Khan Assures
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Makkah Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan assured on Saturday that comprehensive measures are being taken to provide exemplary services, facilitating a profoundly meaningful Hajj pilgrimage.
Coordinator Zulfiqar Khan shared his perspectives with Radio Pakistan guaranteed all-encompassing amenities for prospective pilgrims, encompassing wholesome meals, quality medical care and streamlined navigation to Arafat, Muzdalifah and Jamarat.
Pilgrims' comfort is a top priority, he stressed, with camps featuring full air-conditioning and versatile sofa-beds that cater to both sitting and sleeping needs. Elevated storage racks have also been installed to accommodate luggage securely.
To improve wayfinding, Zulfiqar Khan recommended introducing street numbering in the camps and incorporating route guidance features into the existing QR code system.
Building on past practices, the Coordinator emphasized that the new Mashair management strategy has led to a more elaborate and detailed training program for welfare staff.
This program includes scenario-based orientation on key areas such as Mina, Arafat, Muzdalifah, Jamrat, and transportation management, he added.
Pilgrims can expect a truly ideal experience, he affirmed, with their physical needs met and their spiritual aspirations fulfilled.
