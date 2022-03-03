Exercise at different times of day has different effects: Scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :To gain a better understanding of why exercise time produces different effects, an international team of scientists has conducted the most comprehensive study to date on exercise done at different times of the day. The findings were recently published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Their research has shown how different health-promoting signaling molecules are produced by the body in an organ-specific way after exercise depending on the time of day. These signals have a broad impact on health, affecting sleep, memory, exercise performance and metabolic homeostasis.

"A better understanding of how exercise affects the body at different times of the day could help us maximize the benefits of exercise for people at risk for diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes," said Professor Juleen R. Zierath of Karolinska Institutet and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen.

Almost all cells regulate their biological processes over a 24-hour period, otherwise known as day-night rhythm. This means that the sensitivity of different tissues to the effects of exercise changes with the time of day. Previous research has confirmed that exercise time at our daily rate can optimize the health-promoting effects of exercise, Medical Daily reported .

The team of international scientists wanted a more detailed understanding of this effect, so they conducted a series of experiments on mice that exercised either early in the morning or late in the evening. Blood samples and different tissues, including brain, heart, muscle, liver, and fat were collected and analyzed by mass spectrometry.

This allowed the scientists to detect hundreds of different metabolites and hormone signaling molecules in each tissue, and to monitor how they were altered by exercise at different times of the day.

The result is an "Atlas of Exercise Metabolism" – a comprehensive map of exercise-induced signaling molecules present in different tissues after exercise at different times of the day.

"Because this is the first comprehensive study that summarizes time and exercises dependent metabolism over multiple tissues, it is of great value to generate and refine systemic models for metabolism and organ crossover," added Dominik Lutter, Head of Computer Discovery Research at Helmholtz Diabetes. . Center in Munich, Germany.

"Not only do we show how different tissues respond to exercise at different times of the day, we also propose how these responses are connected to induce orchestrated adaptation that controls systemic energy homeostasis," said Associate Professor Jonas Thue Treebak of CBMR at the University. of Copenhagen, and co-author of the publication.

The study has several limitations.

"Despite the limitations, it is an important study that helps direct further research that can help us better understand how exercise, if properly timed, can help improve health," said Assistant Professor Shogo Sato of the Department of Biology and the Center for Biology. Clocks Research at Texas A&M University, and fellow co-author. Co-author Kenneth Dyar, head of Metabolic Physiology at the Helmholtz Diabetes Center, emphasized the usefulness of the Atlas as a comprehensive resource for exercise biologists.

"While our resource provides important new insights into energy metabolites and known signaling molecules, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We show some examples of how our data can be mined to identify new tissues and time-specific signaling molecules," he concluded.