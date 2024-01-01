Exercise BARRACUDA-XII valuable platform for participants to exchange best practices, share experiences: CNS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, on Monday said the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) through Exercise BARRACUDA-XII would afford a valuable platform for the participants to exchange best practices, share experiences and learn from each other.

In his message at the commencement of Exercise BARRACUDA-XII, the Naval Chief said oceans played a vital role in providing sustenance, livelihood, regulating climate patterns and nurturing unparalleled biodiversity.

As a responsible member of global maritime fraternity, Pakistan had fostered collaboration with regional countries and engaged in global partnerships to safeguard marine conservation initiatives, he said.

The Naval Chief added that as part of its commitment to the international maritime regulatory framework, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), being sole maritime law enforcement agency in the country, ensured safety of life at sea and preserved nation's marine resources.

Pakistan Navy, being the premier stakeholder of national maritime defence, extended all out support to PMSA and augmented Maritime Domain Awareness for preservation of sea-based resources and enduring ecological balance, he said.

In the mix of contemporary maritime challenges, environmental complexities have added another layer to maritime security.

These challenges not only jeopardized marine biodiversity but also had cascading effects on global climate patterns and livelihood of coastal communities.

Among these environmental challenges, the looming specter of oil spills posed a critical concern and necessitated the coordinated response by international and national stakeholders.

In pursuit of these objectives, Pakistan Navy & PMSA had embarked on conducting the international series of exercises code named 'BARRACUDA' under the overall ambit of National Marine Disaster Contingency Plan. The aim of these exercises was to crystallize national response mechanism against oil spill disasters and contingent SAR requirements in collaboration with international partners, he added.

"Exercise BARRACUDA-XII will provide the opportunity to review and align our response procedures to attain the shared objective of pristine marine environment and safety of life at sea", he said.

"The Exercise will also provide a forum in the shape of maritime seminar to deliberate on contemporary technological advancements and global best practices in the field of marine pollution control. The Exercise is set to reaffirm our national resolve and acknowledge the importance of oceans in our collective well-being and the need to protect and preserve them for our future generations."

"I am sure PMSA through Exercise BARRACUDA-XII will afford a valuable platform for the participants to exchange best practices, share experiences and learn from each other," the CNS said.

He said : "The conduct of Exercise is a testament to our unwavering commitment and cooperation for enhancing maritime security, streamline SAR procedures and preserve marine environment in the North Arabian Sea."

"I wish PMSA and international and national participants, a worthy and rewarding outcome of the Exercise and a pleasant stay at Karachi," he said.