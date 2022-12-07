UrduPoint.com

Exercise Crucial For Physical, Mental Health: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Experts say that daily exercise is crucial for physical and mental health as it stimulates certain hormones in brain which improve a person's mood and positively affect memory and learning.

Talking to APP, health expert Dr Ruby Rafique said the daily exercise had been decreasing risk of heart attacks, depression and other cognitive diseases.

She said that by using various means of transport, the trend of exercise was significantly declining among the general public of different ages and segments of the society.

She further said the exercise had been playing a pivotal role in good health and healthy lifestyle in order to make a person physically fit and energetic.

Dr Ghulam Rasool Jono said the exercise had many benefits and also helped in coping with heart attack, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, dementia, depression and other diseases.

He said every second person was facing mental issues and regular physical activity was a good initiative to prevent and manage mild anxiety or depression.

