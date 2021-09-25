Exercise Peace Mission 2021 concludes at Donguz training area, Russia

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The closing ceremony of Exercise Peace Mission 2021 was held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

Commander of Central Military district Russia Colonel General Alexander Lapin was the chief guest on this occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The troops from all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states participated in the exercises and shared each other's experiences.