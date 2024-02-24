Open Menu

Exercising Twice A Week Equivalent To Daily Activity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Exercising twice a week equivalent to daily activity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Engaging in one or two exercise sessions per week can be as effective as daily activity in reducing abdominal fat, waist circumference, and body mass index.

This was suggested by fitness expert Arbab Fatima while speaking to APP on Saturday.

She highlights research efforts aimed at understanding the correlation between different methods of physical activity and the resultant reduction in body fat. According to her, this sheds light on an alternative approach to maintaining fitness for individuals with busy schedules.

Guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity. However, Fatima acknowledges that many individuals struggle to meet these recommendations due to work or household responsibilities.

In light of this, Fatima proposes a solution for office workers, commuters, and others who spend prolonged periods sitting at a desk: dedicating at least two hours per week to physical activities outdoors.

This recommendation aims to counteract the sedentary lifestyle that often accompanies desk-bound professions.

To make this approach feasible for busy individuals, she suggests incorporating activities like hiking, cycling, or jogging into their schedules, particularly on weekends. By doing so, individuals can benefit from regular physical activity without the need for daily workouts.

This alternative approach, coined by Fatima as the "weekend warrior" strategy, provides a practical solution for maintaining health and fitness amidst demanding lifestyles. As more research supports the effectiveness of less frequent but intense exercise sessions, such strategies may become increasingly popular among those seeking to balance work and wellness.

