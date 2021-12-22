'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

A three-day-long calligraphy exhibition on Holy Bible titled "Exhibition 130 Solo" opened here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day-long calligraphy exhibition on Holy Bible titled "Exhibition 130 Solo" opened here on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Bishop Lahore Church of Pakistan Jamil Irfan and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

Artist Shafiq Shad Khan was showcasing his 130th solo exhibition; the show featured 73 artistic calligraphy of the Holy Bible in urdu and English were on display for the viewers.

On the occasion, Bishop Lahore Church of Pakistan Jamil Irfan said that Alhamra was the leading platform for the promotion of art, adding that the displayed artworks were remarkable.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to promote art and culture all over the world through these colorful events", he added.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that in Muslim values, care was always taken to protect all religions and share in their happiness. He added that the artist had conveyed the message of peace, love and brotherhood through his work.

A good number of art enthusiasts came to see the show held to celebrate Christmas.

The exhibition will continue till December 24.