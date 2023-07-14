Exhibition arranges to fortify Pak, Iran ties : Amir Mir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir said on Friday that a special exhibition had been organized to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He said this after inaugurating Pak-Iran Heritage Exchange Programme held here at Alhamra. He said, "Pakistan and Iran not only share religious but cultural ties as well." Amir Mir said that he was happy to attend Pak-Iran Heritage Photo and Literature Festival, adding that photos of Pakistan's Biker Group at historical places in Iran during their visit was historical asset. He further said that efforts of the people of both countries were visible and it was vital to create awareness and harmony among people to improve international relations.

The minister said that Punjab government wanted to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Iran through tourism. Punjab government would continue to support holding of such events, he added.

He congratulated Tourism Department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) for holding this programme.

He also visited stalls along with Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid Far.

Iranian handicraft and live music was arranged whereas stalls of Pakistan and Iranian food were set up. Sufi dance was performed on Pakistani and Iranian traditional music. The exhibition will continue till tomorrow.