UrduPoint.com

Exhibition At Alhamra On International Islamic Art Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Exhibition at Alhamra on International Islamic Art Day

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a splendid exhibition on the occasion of International Islamic Art Day, here at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised a splendid exhibition on the occasion of International Islamic Art Day, here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas, famous calligrapher Irfan Qureshi, Jafar Roshnas, director-general Khana-e Farhang Iran, Director Turkish Cultural Centre Olash Ertaash and others jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

The show is a combined effort of Alhamra, Aiwan-e-Ilm-o-Fan, Younis Emery Institute and Iranian culture centre.

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said the exhibition reflected the great Islamic cultural heritage, adding that Alhamra strives in all aspects to promote Islamic art. He said that Alhamra had always supported efforts to promote Islamic civilisation, culture, arts, heritage, calligraphy and other essential references worldwide.

The exhibition will continue till Nov 23.

Related Topics

Lahore Iran All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

12 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee conducts Mushaira in memory o ..

39 minutes ago
 World School Chess Tournament finals to be held at ..

World School Chess Tournament finals to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai

42 minutes ago
 HEC holds training on Pakistan Citizen Portal for ..

HEC holds training on Pakistan Citizen Portal for KP universities

1 minute ago
 EVMs to ensure transparent in elections: Dr Shahba ..

EVMs to ensure transparent in elections: Dr Shahbaz Gill

1 minute ago
 EVMs ultimate solution to end elections' rigging a ..

EVMs ultimate solution to end elections' rigging allegations: Bangash

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.