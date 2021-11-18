Exhibition at Alhamra on International Islamic Art Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas, famous calligrapher Irfan Qureshi, Jafar Roshnas, director-general Khana-e Farhang Iran, Director Turkish Cultural Centre Olash Ertaash and others jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

The show is a combined effort of Alhamra, Aiwan-e-Ilm-o-Fan, Younis Emery Institute and Iranian culture centre.

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said the exhibition reflected the great Islamic cultural heritage, adding that Alhamra strives in all aspects to promote Islamic art. He said that Alhamra had always supported efforts to promote Islamic civilisation, culture, arts, heritage, calligraphy and other essential references worldwide.

The exhibition will continue till Nov 23.