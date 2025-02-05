Open Menu

Exhibition At FAC On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Exhibition at FAC on Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a pictorial exhibition here on Wednesday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Assistant Director Program FAC Asad Hayat said that students of various educational institutions had participated in the pictorial exhibition and depicted Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people.

The exhibition was arranged to highlight the Kashmir dispute and create awareness among the young generation about importance of this issue, he added.

