Exhibition at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An Institute of business Management Sciences, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad , on Thursday arranged entrepreneurship exhibition.

The expo was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf who was flanked by Dean Social Sciences Dr Mehmood A Randhawa, Director IBMS Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Director Procurement Umar Saeed and others.

VC Dr Muhammad Ashraf said students should develop entrepreneurial skills among them so that they could become job provider rather than job seeker.

He stressed upon the need to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to excel in their practical life.